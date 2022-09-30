 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 29, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital after suffering concussion

September 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tua Tagovailoa on a stretcher

Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a hospital after suffering a concussion during Thursday night’s game between his Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa was trying to escape pressure on a 2nd-and-7 in the second quarter with his team down 7-6. He got sacked by Josh Tupou, who slammed the quarterback down. Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf hard.

Tagovailoa immediately showed a fencing response where his arms and hands curled up around his chest. That is a clear concussion signal.

The quarterback was placed on a stretcher and taken away to the the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was out with neck and head injuries.

The third-year quarterback was 8/14 for 110 yards with an interception prior to exiting.

This was the second time in under a week that Tagovailoa dealt with an injury following a sack. The young quarterback was examined for a possible concussion in Week 3 but returned to the game for the second half. Four days later, he was playing against the Bengals and suffered a head and neck injury.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus