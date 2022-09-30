Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital after suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a hospital after suffering a concussion during Thursday night’s game between his Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa was trying to escape pressure on a 2nd-and-7 in the second quarter with his team down 7-6. He got sacked by Josh Tupou, who slammed the quarterback down. Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf hard.

Tua goes down with a scary injury. Prayers to Tua. pic.twitter.com/f9tBcBRgvQ — Average Takes (@AverageTakes_) September 30, 2022

Tagovailoa immediately showed a fencing response where his arms and hands curled up around his chest. That is a clear concussion signal.

The quarterback was placed on a stretcher and taken away to the the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa just left the stadium in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/0fk4rYJ6wj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 30, 2022

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa was out with neck and head injuries.

Injury Update | Tua Tagovailoa is out of the game with head and neck injuries. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

The third-year quarterback was 8/14 for 110 yards with an interception prior to exiting.

This was the second time in under a week that Tagovailoa dealt with an injury following a sack. The young quarterback was examined for a possible concussion in Week 3 but returned to the game for the second half. Four days later, he was playing against the Bengals and suffered a head and neck injury.