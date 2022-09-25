Tua Tagovailoa leaves with frightening injury in Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills following what was a scary scene, but he later returned.

Tagovailoa’s head slammed head off the turf on a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano that drew a roughing the passer penalty. He appeared dazed when he got to his feet and then nearly collapsed after taking a few steps. You can see the frightening sequence below:

Here’s Tua Tagovailoa struggling with his balance after taking a big hit. He went into the locker room. I don’t expect him to return. pic.twitter.com/Yc5hsDq67H — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 25, 2022

Tagovailoa was immediately pulled off the field. The Dolphins announced that he was being evaluated for a head injury. He cleared concussion protocol and returned in the second half.

Tagovailoa was 8/10 for 76 yards a touchdown and no interceptions before exiting the game. The former Alabama star is off to a good start this season and has led the Dolphins to a 2-0 record.