Video: Broncos DL has heated exchange with Russell Wilson

At least one member of the Denver Broncos’ defense appears to be fed up with the performance of Russell Wilson’s offense.

FOX cameras caught veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell angrily confronting Wilson while coming off the field during Sunday’s game against Carolina. It was unclear what was said, but Purcell’s body language made it pretty clear he was angry or fired up. Notably, the exchange happened right next to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who did not even react to it.

It may well be that Purcell wanted to make it clear that the defense is holding up its end of the bargain. The Denver defense did not have its best week against the Panthers, but they certainly outplayed the offense. Wilson had not even hit the 150 passing yard mark late in the fourth quarter, and the team had just three points against a struggling Carolina team.

This is the latest hint of frustration and dysfunction on a Denver team that was supposed to contend but is instead going to 3-8. Wilson’s play has been a significant part of the problem, and Sunday’s game only raised more questions about his issues.