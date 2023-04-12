Ex-Jets GM offers bold take on best QB in 2023 draft class

The Carolina Panthers are likely working to decide whether they think CJ Stroud or Bryce Young will be a better NFL quarterback, but one former general manager believes they should be looking a lot further down the board if they want to find the best player at the position.

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on Tuesday offered one of the boldest takes we have heard heading into the 2023 NFL Draft. He complimented Mel Kiper for including former Tennessee star Hendon Hooker in the first round of Kiper’s latest mock draft. That’s because Tannenbaum believes Hooker will be “the best QB from this year’s draft.”

Good to see you have @henhook2 in the first round. He’ll be the best QB from this year’s draft. https://t.co/819Tg3ss9v — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) April 11, 2023

Most of the quarterback talk we have heard leading up to the draft centers around four players — Stroud, Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. Hooker was the Heisman Trophy favorite last season before he suffered a torn ACL in November. The injury has hurt his stock, as he may not play at all in 2023.

Hooker threw for 3,135 yards and had 27 passing touchdowns compared to just two interceptions in 11 games last season. He added 430 rushing yards and another five scores on the ground.

Tannenbaum is not the only person who thinks Hooker should be getting more attention leading up to April 27. While teams that need a starter right away probably are not interested, Hooker could turn into a steal late in the first round or even in the second.