Mike Tirico reveals what Aaron Rodgers told him about Packers rift

The quarterback at the center of the NFL world is at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, but he’s not willing to talk on camera yet.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was in attendance at Churchill Downs on Saturday as rumors and reports about his rift with the organization continued to spread. According to NBC’s Mike Tirico, who is hosting the network’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby, Rodgers declined to speak on camera but did chat privately.

Tirico characterized Rodgers as “disappointed” that reports about the conflict had gone public, and that he expressed “how much he loves Green Bay” multiple times.

The full quote from NBC’s ⁦@miketirico⁩ after a conversation with still-#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers off camera at the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/WT5CbE9hWj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

Rodgers isn’t pouring fuel on the fire publicly. With reports like this one in the media, he doesn’t really need to. The speculation will continue to rage until Rodgers says something about it, which he’s consciously opting against doing right now.