Mike Tomlin has funny quote about Ben Roethlisberger’s availability

Ben Roethlisberger has a chance to be cleared from COVID-19 in time to face the Los Angeles Charges on Sunday night, but the Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare this week for either him or backup Mason Rudolph to start. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, that won’t impact the game plan much.

Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he would have “no reservations” about Roethlisberger playing in Week 11 even if he can’t practice. He also cracked a funny joke about how preparing to play won’t be much different either way.

It sure sounds like as long as Ben Roethlisberger is cleared before the #Steelers take off Saturday, and is physically fit enough to play, he will start. Mike Tomlin says the game plan doesn't change from one QB to the other: "It's not like Mason Rudolph runs 4.4." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 16, 2021

Tomlin has a point. It doesn’t matter if the Steelers start Big Ben or Rudolph against the Chargers — neither will be making many plays with their legs. The game plan likely remains exactly the same regardless of who is under center.

The Steelers clearly missed Roethlisberger on Sunday. They had numerous chances to beat the Detroit Lions but finished with an ugly 16-16 tie. Rudolph had a big opportunity when Roethlisberger was ruled out late in the week, but he threw a bad interception early in the game after the Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead. Roethlisberger may not be as effective as he once one, but Pittsburgh is better off with him than Rudolph.

Photo: Nov 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports