Mike Tomlin understands why players are intimidated by Derrick Henry

Mike Tomlin understands why some defensive players may make a “business decision” when facing Derrick Henry.

Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers are visiting Henry’s Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a matchup of 5-0 teams. Henry had 264 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Tennessee’s overtime win in Week 6. He had the game-winning touchdown and a 94-yard touchdown run. The week before, he had a ridiculous stiff-arm.

Speaking about Henry on Tuesday, Tomlin said there are reasons to be intimidated by the Titans back.

“There are people that are intimidated by him and there are tangible things to be intimidated by,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin then compared Henry to one of the Steelers’ linebackers.

“This is like Bud Dupree running the football.”

Henry is around 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds. Not only is he physically imposing, but as Tomlin said, Henry also has sprinter speed. The rare and unlikely combination of incredible size and speed makes Henry such a dangerous player, and one defensive players want to avoid.