Terry Bradshaw reveals his pick for Steelers starting QB

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw is not completely on board with the team’s pick for starting quarterback for the beginning of the 2022 season.

In an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Bradshaw admitted that he would have made rookie Kenny Pickett the starter out of training camp. He added, however, that he understood coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to start veteran Mitchell Trubisky instead.

Terry Bradshaw and @ColinCowherd are in agreement on starting Kenny Pickett: "I think Mike Tomlin is honoring their commitment to bring him [Trubisky] in knowing that the real starter is the kid." pic.twitter.com/zMI3pgNkip — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 9, 2022

“I think Mike is honoring their commitment to bring him in knowing that the real starter is the kid,” Bradshaw said. “I will say this: I would’ve started Pickett, because I’ve already seen the other guys. I know they can play well one week or two weeks, and then we’re going to see the other side.

“I would have started the kid, and I wouldn’t have had to make any excuses for it. He’s exciting, the players love him, the fans love him. He’s 24 years old, started 54 games in college. He is so ready to play that I would have started him, but I understand why they didn’t.”

That is a very strong endorsement from Bradshaw, a Hall of Famer in his own right. It’s also an opinion that would likely be shared by many within the Steelers’ fanbase. It helps that Bradshaw’s optimism about Pickett seems to be shared by another franchise legend, too.

While the Steelers have tried to downplay the hype around Pickett, they are clearly seeing the same things Bradshaw is. If Trubisky slips up, the Steelers probably will not wait too long to make the change.