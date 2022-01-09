Mike Tomlin goes viral for dance moves after Steelers’ massive win

Mike Tomlin is known as a pretty serious guy, but he let loose a little after his team’s massive victory in Week 18.

Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime Sunday for their biggest win of the season. Coupled with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh’s victory put them right on the verge of clinching an improbable playoff berth in the AFC.

After the game, Tomlin went viral for his dance moves in the Steelers’ locker room. Pittsburgh safety Marcus Allen went live on Instagram following the win, and Tomlin looked just like one of the guys as he busted a move.

Check out the video (but beware of some explicit lyrics in the background).

Mike Tomlin dancing postgame 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/j1cqvYUuo8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 9, 2022

The Steelers will officially make it to the playoffs as long as the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, who play each other on Sunday night, do not end their game in a tie. Based on what Chargers coach Brandon Staley said before the contest, it does not sound like a tie is very likely.

The #Raiders and #Chargers are in the playoffs with a tie, thanks to the #Colts loss. Will this change LAC’s approach? “We’re going to compete as a team to the best of our ability,” coach Brandon Staley texted me. So, game on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

Tomlin, who is in his 15th season as Pittsburgh’s coach, is infamously stoic. A few weeks ago, a Steelers player suggested that the team should create a more fun atmosphere, and Tomlin was not having any of it. But with the Steelers on the cusp of the playoffs, even Tomlin can’t help but vibe a bit.

Photo: Nov 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts before the Steelers play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports