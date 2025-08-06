Mike Vrabel bloodied while breaking up training camp fight

Fights often break out during training camp when NFL teams hold joint practices, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took matters into his own hands when that happened with his team on Wednesday.

The Patriots hosted a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson took a Commanders defender to the ground at one point during pass protection, which led to a scuffle between the two teams.

According to Zack Cox of the Boston Herald, Vrabel jumped into the pile to separate players. The coach was left bleeding from his face when the dust settled.

TreVeyon Henderson took a Commanders pass rusher (possibly Von Miller) to the ground in pass pro, and the two started scuffling on the ground. Vrabel jumped in to break them up, then took friendly fire from Will Campbell, who also joined the pile. Wild scene. https://t.co/3xu4NsY5il — Zack Cox (@zm_cox) August 6, 2025

One fan who was in attendance shared a photo of Vrabel holding a towel to the side of his head following the scrum.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was asked after practice about the incident. He said the way Vrabel was bleeding reminded him of the way Donald Trump was bleeding after the president was shot in the ear at a rally last year.

Drake Maye says someone on the field said that Mike Vrabel getting a bloody cheek in today’s scrum with the Commanders looked like the “Trump gunshot wound”#NEPats #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/a224lv9gDa — WEEI (@WEEI) August 6, 2025

Vrabel, a former Pro Bowl linebacker, is known for being hands-on during practices. He also has an intense side to him, which is something that many players respond to. Remember, this is the same Vrabel who was once left bleeding after he headbutted a player who was wearing a helmet.

Not many coaches would dive into a fight the way Vrabel did, and that is probably something that goes a long way with the team.