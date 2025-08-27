Mike Vrabel calls out 2 ex-Patriots after releasing them

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel continues to lay down the law in his first season as the team’s head coach.

The Patriots released veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and safety Marcus Epps as part of their final round of cuts on Tuesday, but reports emerged that both Bourne and Epps had requested their release. Vrabel was asked about that Wednesday, and had a fairly cutting remark in response to that claim.

“That’s news to me,” Vrabel said. “We just try to put the roster together. I guess when it doesn’t work out, you break up with somebody, your girlfriend doesn’t want to be with you, and then you say, well, I don’t want to be with you either. I’m not going to get into all that.”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on WR Kendrick Bourne and S Marcus Epps requesting to be released:



Vrabel is essentially suggesting the two veterans were going to get cut no matter what, and the chatter about them requesting it was an attempt to save face. In other words, he clearly is not impressed with that tactic, if that is indeed what happened.

Vrabel has unquestionably changed the energy around the Patriots this preseason, and has not been afraid to call out anyone he feels deserves it. In this case, he clearly wants to send the message that players will earn snaps based on merit, which is a vote of confidence in those the team kept on the roster.

Perhaps Bourne and Epps count among the “rats” that Vrabel has vowed to get rid of this season.