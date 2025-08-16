Larry Brown Sports

Mike Vrabel has confrontation with Patriots reporter

Mike Vrabel at a press conference
Jan 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; Mike Vrabel addresses media at a press conference to announce his hiring as the head coach of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel lost his patience with a reporter this week over a question about the status of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Phil Perry, a reporter for NBC Sports Boston, asked Vrabel on Wednesday about comments Diggs made about not being sure about his own Week 1 status. Vrabel took offense at the question and suggested Perry was trying to spark a controversy that didn’t exist.

“Did you really believe that, Phil?” Vrabel responded. “You’re a smart guy. I don’t know where you went to school. It wasn’t Ohio State. Do you really believe that, Phil, or are you just trying to bait me into something?

“I don’t know the context of which he said it. You’d have to help me. He’s been here almost every day. I’m excited where he’s at, and we’ll see when Week 1 comes.”

Diggs did say earlier in the week that he feels great, but was taking things day-by-day and “we’ll see” about his Week 1 status.

Earlier in the week, Vrabel had also stated that Diggs did not play in the Patriots’ preseason opener due to a “coach’s decision.” In other words, there have definitely been some signals from the team that Diggs’ Week 1 status is no certainty, whether they meant to convey that or not. In that context, Perry’s question made perfect sense.

Vrabel does have a no-nonsense attitude and has not been shy about calling out reporters publicly when he feels it is warranted. That may simply be something those covering the Patriots have to get used to.

