Mike Vrabel set to interview for AFC head coach job

Mike Vrabel is expected draw interest from multiple teams as a head coach candidate in the coming weeks, and he now has an official interview set.

Vrabel was scheduled to interview with the New York Jets on Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The Jets fired Robert Saleh earlier this season, which is why they are able to formally begin their search now. Vrabel had been serving as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns since March, but the team let him out of the deal early so he could begin pursuing head coach opportunities.

Vrabel was fired by the Tennessee Titans following a 6-11 season last year. He went 54-45 in six seasons as head coach of the Titans from 2018-2023. Vrabel led the team to the playoffs three times.

Vrabel has been viewed as one of the favorites to land the Jets job. However, a recent report claimed he would actually prefer a different job that is not available at the moment.

The 49-year-old Vrabel is one of very few candidates with a winning track record in the NFL. That is why he is expected to interview with multiple teams, but the Jets are getting a head start.