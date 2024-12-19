Mike Vrabel a big favorite to land 1 NFL head coach job

Mike Vrabel has emerged as a major candidate for NFL head coach jobs this cycle, and there is one job for which he is a heavy favorite.

Vrabel has not coached since being surprisingly fired by the Tennessee Titans after going 6-11 last season. SportsBetting.ag has listed the odds for four different teams’ next head coach. That list includes the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys. Of that list, only the Cowboys have not fired their head coach this season.

Vrabel is listed as a candidate for all four teams. He is the heavy favorite for the Jets job, and also listed as the favorite if the Cowboys were to make a change.

Here are the odds for the next Jets head coach (only listing coaches that are 20/1 or better):

Mike Vrabel 1/2

Aaron Glenn 4/1

Ben Johnson 7/1

Liam Coen 12/1

Jeff Hafley 20/1

Jeff Ulbrich 20/1

Glenn and Johnson are coordinators for the Detroit Lions, who have impressed with a 12-2 record this season. Jeff Ulbrich is currently the Jets’ interim head coach.

If the Cowboys were to make a change and replace Mike McCarthy, Vrabel is also listed as the favorite. Here are the odds for coaches who are listed at 10/1 or better.

Mike Vrabel 5/2

Ben Johnson 5/1

Deion Sanders 7/1

Brian Flores 10/1

Lane Kiffin 10/1

The Jets fired Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start and have gone gone 2-7 under Ulbrich. They are also interviewing general managers. It’s unclear whether they would try to hire one before the other, but it seems like they are fans of Vrabel.

Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans from 2018-2013. The team went 54-45 over that span and made the playoffs three times, including a run to the AFC Championship in 2019.

Vrabel’s success in Tennessee is even more impressive when you consider he won without having a true franchise quarterback. The Jets — or another team — would be lucky to hire the 49-year-old.