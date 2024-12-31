Report: Mike Vrabel wants 1 specific NFL head coach job

Mike Vrabel is viewed as one of the hottest candidates on the NFL head coach market, but the job he reportedly wants may not be available this offseason.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported on Tuesday that people close to Vrabel say the 49-year-old wants to coach the New England Patriots.

Vrabel played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001-2008 and won three Super Bowls with the team. Recent reports have indicated that he would be open to coaching his former team despite their recent struggles.

Vrabel is viewed as one of the favorites to become the next head coach of the New York Jets, but Pauline says there are few people around the NFL who believe that will happen. The more likely scenario is that Vrabel will try to use the Jets as leverage to land another job.

Jerod Mayo is in only his first season as the head coach in New England. The Patriots committed to him as their coach-in-waiting before they parted ways with Bill Belichick. Vrabel was then unexpectedly fired by the Tennessee Titans. Had Robert Kraft known Vrabel was going to be available, it is unclear if Kraft would have felt differently about the situation.

While the Patriots have not publicly committed to Mayo for 2025, there are serious doubts about whether Kraft would fire the 38-year-old after just one season. Though, Mayo has not exactly done himself any favors in recent weeks.

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023. He led the team to the playoffs three times.