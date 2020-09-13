Mike Vrabel mask has special message for Derrick Henry

Mike Vrabel had a football message written on the mask he wore for the Tennessee Titans’ trip to face the Denver Broncos.

The Titans head coach had the words “please give the ball to Derrick Henry.”

Henry is the team’s star running back. The 26-year-old led the NFL in rushes, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns last season, so giving him the ball is probably a good idea.

The funny part is that as the head coach of the team, Vrabel can somewhat dictate how much Henry gets the ball. That seems more appropriate as a message coming from a fan or armchair quarterback. Or maybe it’s a response to the team’s offensive coordinator. Nevertheless, the fans will like appreciate and agree with the message.