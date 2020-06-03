Titans OC hints at Derrick Henry seeing reduced workload

Derrick Henry led the NFL in rushing last season, but he may have less of an opportunity to do so again next season.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith hinted at a lighter workload for the star running back. Smith said that Henry’s touches would depend on how the game flow goes and that having “more guys [that] are touching the ball” would probably be better for the offense, per Michael Giardi of NFL Network.

Henry, 26, logged 303 rushing attempts for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019, all tops in the league. The Titans used their third-round pick on running back Darrynton Evans in this year’s draft however and also brought in more backfield depth this offseason in signing Senorise Perry.

The Pro Bowler Henry will be on the $10.2 million franchise tender for next season. But with the possibility of a much bigger payday looming, it will be interesting to see how the Titans manage to balance all of those concerns.