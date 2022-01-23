Mike Vrabel not burying Ryan Tannehill despite bad game

Ryan Tannehill played poorly and cost his Tennessee Titans in their Divisional Round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Despite his bad game, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is not going to bury his quarterback.

Tannehill threw three interceptions in his Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. The turnovers included a costly interception that led to Cincinnati’s winning field goal as time expired.

The fans may put the loss on Tannehill, but Vrabel wasn’t about to single out his quarterback.

Vrabel, asked about Tannehill: "It's never gonna be about one person as Iong as I'm the head coach, which will be a while." — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) January 23, 2022

“It’s never gonna be about one person as long as I’m the head coach, which will be a while,” Vrabel said.

That’s a nice comment from Vrabel, who is making it clear he intends to continue winning big in Tennessee. It’s also nice of him to stand by his quarterback despite the bad game.

Tannehill has led the Titans to three straight winning seasons and playoff appearances, including a conference championship game loss. He’s done more than enough to deserve the kind of loyalty from his coach that he received on Saturday.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports