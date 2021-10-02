Mike Vrabel walked out of press conference over frustration with this question

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel was pretty annoyed at the end of his Friday press conference thanks to repeated questions about a subject that had nothing to do with his team.

Vrabel fielded repeated questions about Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically the storyline of Tom Brady facing Bill Belichick. Vrabel was a key part of the Patriots’ dynasty and won three Super Bowls with the team, so the question was understandable. However, as the coach pointed out, it also had nothing to do with the Titans.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel was asked multiple times about Tom Brady returning to New England this week. He responded saying “it doesn’t affect me one bit” several times before straight up walking off pic.twitter.com/YHV3oaiQ15 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) October 1, 2021

Vrabel is so frustrated he actually just walks away at the end. It’s easy to understand why, though. If that was all anyone else was going to ask about, he’d made his response pretty clear.

Vrabel is willing to joke about Brady when the circumstances are right. It’s not a discussion he’s interested in having two days before a game of his own, particularly when his offense will be without top wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones.