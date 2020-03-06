Mike Vrabel downplays Tom Brady FaceTime chat

Don’t read too much into Tom Brady’s FaceTime conversation with Mike Vrabel.

The reveal that Brady and Julian Edelman FaceTimed Vrabel at a recent Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game sparked a lot of rumors that the Tennessee Titans might be trying to lure Brady away from the Patriots. Vrabel, however, said Friday that there’s nothing to it.

“Well, it would be no different than a conversation you would have with your girlfriends on a weekend,” Vrabel said in an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” via Kevin Patra of NFL Media. “My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady — training camp in Rhode Island, at Parente’s we’d go to practice and bunch of us would go out to the bar at Parente’s after practice and that’s where a lot of those friendships were made. Those friendships aren’t just going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I’m a head coach and he’s a quarterback with and expiring contract. Those are going to continue on well after we’re done playing with his family, with my family and having the ability to meet Jules and all those players — there’s a special bond that goes on in the locker room and that’s not going to stop.”

That trip to the basketball game sparked a whole lot of conspiracy theories, most of which have been debunked. Here’s another one to throw into that pile. Brady may be thinking about his free agency, but we’re not going to know anything about it.