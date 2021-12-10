Mike Vrabel walks out on press conference over ‘f—ing ridiculous’ questions

The Tennessee Titans added a new player on Thursday when they claimed Zach Cunningham off waivers, but Mike Vrabel is not ready to talk about the veteran linebacker just yet. Vrabel has made that abundantly clear.

Vrabel’s scheduled media availability on Friday lasted less than two minutes before he angrily left the podium. The coach fielded two questions about Cunningham and told reporters he is not ready to talk about him this week, as he will not be active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Vrabel was asked a third question about Cunningham, he stormed off and called the inquiries “f—ing ridiculous.”

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel told reporters he doesn’t want to talk about the Zach Cunningham addition until next week. After getting a 3rd question about him, Vrabel left his press conference. “This is fu***** ridiculous.” Press conference lasted under 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/S7rHS0MJMx — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) December 10, 2021

It’s unclear why Vrabel was so irritated. There was talk that Cunningham had some issues with the Houston Texans’ coaching staff before they waived him this week, so perhaps Vrabel did not want to risk getting into that.

That actually was not the first time Vrabel walked out on a press conference this season. He clearly doesn’t like being asked the same question repeatedly.