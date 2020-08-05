Mike Vrabel still wants Vic Beasley to join Titans

The Tennessee Titans still don’t have Vic Beasley in camp, but coach Mike Vrabel is leaving the door open for him.

Vrabel said he’s still eager to coach the defensive lineman, but admitted that the organization has had little contact with the veteran.

“He’s not here,” Vrabel said, via Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “Everybody else is, and he’s under contract. We expect him to be here. But again, have reached out, have not had much conversation with him. And we still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here. I want to coach him and want him to be a part of the football team.”

Beasley has been a bizarre part of the Titans’ camp story. Signed to a one-year deal in March, he didn’t show up for COVID-19 testing and was initially not in contact with the organization. While the team has since spoken to him, communication has been minimal, and the absence is unexcused. It’s pretty clear that, while Vrabel is willing to welcome Beasley into the fold, the coach is not happy with the veteran’s conduct at this point.