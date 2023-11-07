Mike Vrabel makes major decision about Titans’ QB situation

Will Levis took over as the starting quarterback of the Tennessee Titans after Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury in Week 6, and the rookie will not be giving the job up.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday that Levis will remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward. Vrabel said Tannehill has made progress in his injury rehab and should be cleared for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the veteran will be No. 2 on the depth chart.

“Let me just try to clear up some things here going forward — Will’s gonna be our quarterback. We’re gonna go with Will,” Vrabel told reporters. “We think that’s the best opportunity for our football team right now.”

Levis made his first NFL start in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, and most people were surprised by how well he played. The former Kentucky star went 19/29 for 238 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions while leading Tennessee to a 28-23 win. He did not play as well in last week’s 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which led to some criticism from Vrabel.

Tannehill is in the final season of a 4-year, $118 million contract. It is possible he has taken his last snap with the Titans.