Mike Vrabel has critical review of Will Levis’ performance

Quarterback Will Levis has shown some encouraging signs for the Tennessee Titans in the last two games, but coach Mike Vrabel still sounds dissatisfied.

Vrabel offered a fairly critical view on Friday of Levis’ performance in the Titans’ 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Vrabel said Levis had done some good things, he singled out a number of mistakes as well.

Mike Vrabel asked to evaluate Will Levis’ performance last night. Not a rave review. #Titans pic.twitter.com/71ZCD1eqzb — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 3, 2023

“When we lose, nobody did a good enough job,” Vrabel said when asked about Levis. “I think there was some good plays, I think there were some decisions that we can’t make. Throwing the ball into Cover 2 down the sidelines isn’t going to be something that is going to be very advantageous offensively if you’re trying to take care of the football.”

Levis was not great Thursday, but he did go 22/39 for 262 yards while playing behind a makeshift offensive line. He also threw four touchdown passes in his debut the week before. Perhaps Vrabel is simply trying to manage expectations, or maybe he really is skeptical of Levis despite two promising showings.

Vrabel was initially reluctant to turn the offense over to Levis once starter Ryan Tannehill got hurt. Levis was firmly the No. 1 quarterback on Thursday, though, so Vrabel saw something he liked.