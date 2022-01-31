 Skip to main content
Monday, January 31, 2022

Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend unloads on former Vikings GM

January 31, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Katarina Miketin at the Vikings game

Mike Zimmer was fired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings following a disappointing season, but one thing he has not lost is the support of his girlfriend.

We learned a few months ago that Zimmer has been dating model Katarina Miketin. In the weeks since Zimmer was fired by the Vikings, Miketin has been extremely vocal in supporting the 65-year-old coach on social media. Former Vikings general manager Rick Speilman, who was fired the same day as Zimmer, has given a few interviews in which he hinted that Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins and other members of the organization was an issue. Miketin disagrees with that narrative, to say the least.

Spielman said on “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” last week that the Vikings’ next head coach “has to have a relationship with that quarterback.” Miketin replied on Twitter by claiming Spielman had been freezing Zimmer out for months and should show some accountability.

One Twitter user pointed out that the lack of communication between Zimmer and Spielman reflects poorly on both. Miketin wasn’t having that.

Miketin sent a few other tweets defending Zimmer and ripping Spielman. She said Spielman “caused separation” within the Vikings organization.

It sounds like both Zimmer and Spielman were responsible for the issues in Minnesota. That’s probably why the Vikings decided to move on from both.

Zimmer had a record of 72-56-1 in eight seasons with the Vikings. He did a good job overall, but there have been some signs that he lost the locker room. His girlfriend obviously sees things differently.

