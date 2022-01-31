Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend unloads on former Vikings GM

Mike Zimmer was fired as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings following a disappointing season, but one thing he has not lost is the support of his girlfriend.

We learned a few months ago that Zimmer has been dating model Katarina Miketin. In the weeks since Zimmer was fired by the Vikings, Miketin has been extremely vocal in supporting the 65-year-old coach on social media. Former Vikings general manager Rick Speilman, who was fired the same day as Zimmer, has given a few interviews in which he hinted that Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins and other members of the organization was an issue. Miketin disagrees with that narrative, to say the least.

Spielman said on “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” last week that the Vikings’ next head coach “has to have a relationship with that quarterback.” Miketin replied on Twitter by claiming Spielman had been freezing Zimmer out for months and should show some accountability.

What about the GM having a relationship with the organization? Not talking to your coach for three months? Rick, Back-peddling and “spin” have always been your “game”. You should be embarrassed by your media blitz of, “it wasn’t my fault”. — Katarina Elizabeth Miketin (@KMiketin) January 29, 2022

One Twitter user pointed out that the lack of communication between Zimmer and Spielman reflects poorly on both. Miketin wasn’t having that.

Nope. The coach did. But when your boss won’t talk to you…and isn’t in the building. — Katarina Elizabeth Miketin (@KMiketin) January 29, 2022

Miketin sent a few other tweets defending Zimmer and ripping Spielman. She said Spielman “caused separation” within the Vikings organization.

Rick, How can you build a team when you refuse to talk to the coach and don’t show up? You talk a lot to everyone else, just not the ones who mattered when the organization needed unity. YOU caused separation. Your gossip needs to stop. Let’s talk facts. — Katarina Elizabeth Miketin (@KMiketin) January 27, 2022

It wasn’t the coach. Never was. Get your facts. Not your gossip. — Katarina Elizabeth Miketin (@KMiketin) January 27, 2022

It sounds like both Zimmer and Spielman were responsible for the issues in Minnesota. That’s probably why the Vikings decided to move on from both.

Zimmer had a record of 72-56-1 in eight seasons with the Vikings. He did a good job overall, but there have been some signs that he lost the locker room. His girlfriend obviously sees things differently.

H/T Bro Bible