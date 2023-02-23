Miles Sanders sends message to Eagles ahead of free agency

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is set to become a free agent for the first time, but he is not exactly looking forward to testing the market.

Sanders shared a recent quote of his on Instagram Wednesday in which he urged the Eagles to re-sign him, including an appeal to general manager Howie Roseman. Sanders said it is his hope that the Eagles bring him back.

Miles Sanders just shared this on his IG Story. He wants to remain an Eagle. pic.twitter.com/U9ShbZafpg — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) February 22, 2023

The 25-year-old Sanders is coming off a Pro Bowl season which saw him rush for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Still, the Eagles have a crowded offense between Jalen Hurts’ rushing ability and the fact that backups Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also had prominent roles. If Sanders is too expensive for the team, they will probably move on.

One other big issue that Sanders will have to consider is that the Eagles are going to have to pay their quarterback this offseason as well.