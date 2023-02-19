NFL insider predicts how much Eagles will have to pay Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is coming off an outstanding season in which he led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, and he may soon be rewarded in a massive way for his MVP-caliber play.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said this week that signing Hurts to a contract extension is a top priority for the team heading into the 2023 season. Hurts is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, which does not include a fifth-year option since he was drafted in the second round. So how much will the Eagles have to pay him?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote in a recent column that the price for a Hurts extension has “likely gone to $50 million or more.”

Aaron Rodgers is currently the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL with an average annual salary that is just north of $50 million. Hurts is in position to ask for a deal that is in line with that after what he accomplished in 2022.

Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson are also seeking contract extensions. The Eagles will likely be motivated to hammer out an agreement with Hurts before potential deals for the aforementioned trio drive the quarterback market even higher.

Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in his third season. He rushed for 760 yards and had another 13 scores on the ground. Perhaps more importantly, he played extremely well in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss in the Super Bowl. Hurts went 27/38 for 304 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in the big game. He ran for 70 yards and 3 scores.

That performance only gave Hurts more leverage in contract negotiations, so $50 million will almost certainly be the starting point.