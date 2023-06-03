1 team mentioned as trade fit for Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings seem to be heading for a split, and one team is being mentioned as a potential trade destination for the running back.

In an article published to ESPN on Friday, Kevin Seifert mentioned the Miami Dolphins as “perhaps a leading suitor.” Additionally, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson said that the Dolphins landing Cook is a real possibility.

Cook has three seasons remaining on the 5-year, $63 million deal he signed in 2020. He remains a good player, but the issue is nobody seems to want the running back on his current salary, which calls for him to be paid $11 million in 2023.

The Vikings may be holding out to try getting something in return for trading Cook. Or they could be waiting for the running back to agree to a pay cut to remain with the team.

Cook would count for $8.2 million in dead cap money if he gets cut. The Dolphins and other interested teams could just wait out Minnesota to see what the Vikings do.

The 27-year-old running back rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. Minnesota also has Alexander Mattison under contract and could be prepared to move forward with him as their lead back.