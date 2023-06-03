 Skip to main content
1 team mentioned as trade fit for Dalvin Cook

June 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Dalvin Cook smiles

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) takes the field for the first quarter of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals. Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings seem to be heading for a split, and one team is being mentioned as a potential trade destination for the running back.

In an article published to ESPN on Friday, Kevin Seifert mentioned the Miami Dolphins as “perhaps a leading suitor.” Additionally, The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson said that the Dolphins landing Cook is a real possibility.

Cook has three seasons remaining on the 5-year, $63 million deal he signed in 2020. He remains a good player, but the issue is nobody seems to want the running back on his current salary, which calls for him to be paid $11 million in 2023.

The Vikings may be holding out to try getting something in return for trading Cook. Or they could be waiting for the running back to agree to a pay cut to remain with the team.

Cook would count for $8.2 million in dead cap money if he gets cut. The Dolphins and other interested teams could just wait out Minnesota to see what the Vikings do.

The 27-year-old running back rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. Minnesota also has Alexander Mattison under contract and could be prepared to move forward with him as their lead back.

Dalvin CookMiami Dolphins
