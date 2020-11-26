Mitchell Trubisky likely to start for Bears with Nick Foles injured

Mitchell Trubisky looks like he is heading for a start in Week 12 for the Chicago Bears.

Nick Foles did not practice for the Bears on Thursday due to his hip injury. He is regarded as day-to-day.

Bears coach Matt Nagy still holding off on making any official quarterback announcement. Nick Foles continues to be “day-to-day.” Would expect Nagy to name the starter (Mitchell Trubisky) on Friday. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) November 26, 2020

Because Foles has not practiced through Thursday, Trubisky seems like he will end up starting.

The Bears are 5-5 and have lost four in a row. Foles got hurt in the team’s Week 10 loss, though he avoided major injury. The team had a bye in Week 11 but visits Green Bay on Sunday.

Trubisky began the year as the Bears’ starter before being replaced by Foles due to poor performance. The 26-year-old dealt with a shoulder injury recently.