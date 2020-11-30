Mitchell Trubisky not sure if he earned another start for Bears

The Chicago Bears are in a tailspin and lacking serious confidence.

The Bears were dominated in a 41-25 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. They have now lost five in a row and are 5-6 on the season.

Mitchell Trubisky played his first game since September and committed three turnovers, though he did pad his stats with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He was asked after the contest whether he played well enough to deserve a start in Week 13 against the Lions. He said he didn’t know.

Mitchell Trubisky said he “doesn’t know” whether he played well enough tonight to deserve another start vs. the Lions next week. — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) November 30, 2020

That’s not a great sign about his confidence. But the decision will likely depend on Nick Foles’ health and the coaches’ decisions. Trubisky had been out with a shoulder injury but stepped in to start Sunday. Foles is out with a hip injury sustained in Week 10 but could try to return for Week 13.