Mitchell Trubisky suffered shoulder injury on only snap Sunday

The Chicago Bears continue to have significant issues at the quarterback position. This time, it’s an injury that’s the problem.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Trubisky played one snap in the game, getting hurt on a read option in the first quarter.

Nick Foles has been handling starting duties for the Bears, but has been underwhelming. It was enough that there had been some chatter about whether the Bears should turn back to Trubisky. That won’t be happening now.

Trubisky has been a huge disappointment for the Bears. He lost his starting job in his fourth season, and his play has been wildly erratic. Depending on the severity of this injury, he may have played his final snap as a member of the Bears.