Montez Sweat gets massive contract extension after trade to Bears

The Chicago Bears made a big trade to acquire defensive lineman Montez Sweat this past week, and they have backed up the mood by signing the former Washington Commander to a big contract extension.

Sweat and the Bears are in agreement on a new four-year contract extension worth $98 million in new money, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Sweat will receive just shy of $73 million in guarantees under the terms of the deal.

New #Bears edge Montez Sweat has agreed to a massive 4-year extension worth $98M in new money — $24.5M average per year. He gets $72,865,360 guaranteed with the total deal being worth $105M. The deal was done by @KlutchSports agents Damarius Bilbo & Kelton Crenshaw. pic.twitter.com/aRQQdGROZZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2023

The Bears gave up a second-round pick to get Sweat, which would have been a steep price for a player who had been in the final year of his contract. The deal makes much more sense now that the team has him signed long-term, while Sweat gets a nice payday to stay in Chicago even though he has yet to suit up for the team.

Sweat turned 27 in September and already has 35.5 career sacks to his name. With the Bears in rebuilding mode, they clearly see him as a foundational piece for a high-quality defense.