Montez Sweat gets massive contract extension after trade to Bears

November 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Montez Sweat on the sideline

Aug 15, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) on the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears made a big trade to acquire defensive lineman Montez Sweat this past week, and they have backed up the mood by signing the former Washington Commander to a big contract extension.

Sweat and the Bears are in agreement on a new four-year contract extension worth $98 million in new money, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Sweat will receive just shy of $73 million in guarantees under the terms of the deal.

The Bears gave up a second-round pick to get Sweat, which would have been a steep price for a player who had been in the final year of his contract. The deal makes much more sense now that the team has him signed long-term, while Sweat gets a nice payday to stay in Chicago even though he has yet to suit up for the team.

Sweat turned 27 in September and already has 35.5 career sacks to his name. With the Bears in rebuilding mode, they clearly see him as a foundational piece for a high-quality defense.

