Montez Sweat does not like NFL pushing players to get vaccinated

The NFL has been strongly incentivizing players and all other team personnel to get their COVID-19 vaccines, and Washington defensive lineman Montez Sweat does not appreciate the way the league has handled the situation.

Sweat said on Wednesday that he is “not a fan” of the team and NFL trying to persuade players to get vaccinated. He said he does not feel enough information is known yet about the vaccines.

“I haven’t caught COVID yet. I don’t see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID,” Sweat said, via The Canadian Press.

Washington brought in Harvard immunologist Kizzmekia S. Corbett to speak with players about the COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday night. Head coach Ron Rivera also encouraged players and staff to get their shots.

“It’s a choice. They’ve got to make a choice,” Rivera said. “We’re trying to stress the fact that if we can get to herd immunity we’ll really be able to get out there and enjoy things, so hopefully that’ll happen.”

The NFL said last month that players and staff who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks. According to Sweat, Washington wants everyone to get vaccinated so more restrictions can be lifted. He said he is still not comfortable getting a shot and that “everybody has their own beliefs and they’re entitled to their own decision.”

Some NFL coaches have reportedly decided not to get vaccinated, and they could lose access because of it.