 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 1, 2022

Myles Garrett fined for roughing Mitch Trubisky

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Myles Garrett tackles Mitch Trubisky

Myles Garrett was fined for a tackle he made on Mitch Trubisky in Week 3, the NFL announced on Saturday.

The league fined Garrett $15,914 for roughing Trubisky. He received the fine even though he was not called for an infraction during the game.

Steelers Depot was able to track down the play. The fine came because Garrett broke the rule about roughing the passer that has to do with body weight in tackles. Garrett smothered Trubisky and landed on top of the Steelers quarterback after making his hit.

The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit.

Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus