Myles Garrett fined for roughing Mitch Trubisky

Myles Garrett was fined for a tackle he made on Mitch Trubisky in Week 3, the NFL announced on Saturday.

The league fined Garrett $15,914 for roughing Trubisky. He received the fine even though he was not called for an infraction during the game.

Two other fines from last week:#Browns DE Myles Garrett was fined $15,914 for roughing #Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky last week. No flag was thrown.#Jets S Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for unnecessary roughness – a headshot on #Bengals WR Tee Higgins last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Steelers Depot was able to track down the play. The fine came because Garrett broke the rule about roughing the passer that has to do with body weight in tackles. Garrett smothered Trubisky and landed on top of the Steelers quarterback after making his hit.

Looks like this was the hit by Myles Garrett on Mitch Trubisky that drew the fine. Drove QB into ground with full body weight. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/fNu3YfSTa8 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 1, 2022

The Browns won the game 29-17. Garrett was credited with two tackles and that one QB hit.

Garrett’s fine comes during a rough week. The Browns defensive end was injured when he crashed his Porsche on Monday. Garrett did not join his Cleveland teammates on their trip to Atlanta. He was ruled out for Week 4 due to a shoulder injury sustained in the crash.