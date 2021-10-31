Myles Garrett wears great Halloween costume to Browns-Steelers game

Myles Garrett seems more enthusiastic about Halloween than any player in the NFL, and the star defensive end kept that going on Sunday.

Garrett showed up to the Cleveland Browns’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers wearing a Grim Reaper costume. He had the names of several quarterbacks on the back of his cloak.

We highly doubt anyone will take Garrett’s costume personally. There were more than 30 quarterbacks listed, so his message was basically that he terrorizes all of them.

Earlier this month, Garrett turned his front yard into a QB graveyard. He’s really getting some mileage out of Halloween this year.