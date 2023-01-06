Myles Garrett has strong response to Jadeveon Clowney

Myles Garrett issued a strong response to comments made by teammate Jadeveon Clowney after Clowney essentially talked his way off the roster this week.

Clowney was sent home after making comments about how the Browns had failed to put him in the best position to succeed. Specifically, Clowney accused the Browns of giving him tougher matchups to showcase Garrett against weaker foes.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Garrett responded on Friday, questioning why Clowney felt that way and voicing his regret that Clowney had not spoken to him in private about his feelings. Garrett also pointed out that he gets double-teamed by opposing blockers frequently, which would seemingly undermine Clowney’s argument.

Garrett says he’s a “little bit confused” why Clowney thinks Garrett has gotten the more favorable matchups when Garrett has been double-teamed more often than any other edge rusher in the league; Garrett says he wishes Clowney would’ve just talked to him about it #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 6, 2023

Garrett concluded by sending a strong statement to Clowney. He said he wanted the Browns to have “volunteers, not hostages,” and that if Clowney does not feel appreciated in Cleveland, he should go somewhere where he does not feel that way.

Powerful quote from Garrett when I asked him if he'd welcome Clowney back: “If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated.“ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 6, 2023

Garrett has had his own lapses this season, but he is stepping up as a leader here. Clowney is burning his bridges as he prepares to leave the Browns, and Garrett’s response to that is entirely appropriate.