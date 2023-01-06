 Skip to main content
Myles Garrett has strong response to Jadeveon Clowney

January 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Myles Garrett sitting on the bench

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett issued a strong response to comments made by teammate Jadeveon Clowney after Clowney essentially talked his way off the roster this week.

Clowney was sent home after making comments about how the Browns had failed to put him in the best position to succeed. Specifically, Clowney accused the Browns of giving him tougher matchups to showcase Garrett against weaker foes.

“You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Garrett responded on Friday, questioning why Clowney felt that way and voicing his regret that Clowney had not spoken to him in private about his feelings. Garrett also pointed out that he gets double-teamed by opposing blockers frequently, which would seemingly undermine Clowney’s argument.

Garrett concluded by sending a strong statement to Clowney. He said he wanted the Browns to have “volunteers, not hostages,” and that if Clowney does not feel appreciated in Cleveland, he should go somewhere where he does not feel that way.

Garrett has had his own lapses this season, but he is stepping up as a leader here. Clowney is burning his bridges as he prepares to leave the Browns, and Garrett’s response to that is entirely appropriate.

