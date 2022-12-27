Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Garrett was disciplined by the Browns for a lack of communication when he missed practice. The star defensive lineman missed two practices last week with an illness, but he apparently did not call in sick.

Stefanski and the Browns decided to discipline Garrett by benching him for the first defensive series on Saturday. Garrett was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Garrett still walked to midfield for the coin toss to represent the Browns as a captain.

Garrett has had a bit of a tumultuous season, though statistically it has been one of his best. The former No. 1 overall pick has 13.5 sacks in 14 games. He missed some time early in the year after he was involved in a car accident that led to him being cited. Garrett has also been battling a shoulder injury. Stefanski has not ruled out shutting him down for the final two weeks for precautionary reasons.