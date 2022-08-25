Myles Garrett makes bold claim about NFL Top 100 list

Myles Garrett offered a bold claim about NFL Media’s annual Top 100 players list.

NFL Network runs an annual Top 100 players list that they release ahead of each season. The release occurs in countdown style to keep viewers intrigued.

On Sunday, the top 20 players for 2022 are set to be released. Garrett was asked by Cleveland media Tuesday where he thinks he should be and where he thinks he will be ranked.

Myles Garrett was asked about his place in the NFL’s Top 100. He thinks he should be No. 1. #Browns #NFLTop100 pic.twitter.com/eJPBusQQC0 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 23, 2022

“I think I should be one, but I mean, I’m not voting,” Garrett told reporters.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end thinks he will be somewhere in the top 20, but not number one.

“Where do I expect myself? Somewhere in the Top 20. I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure,” Garrett said.

Garrett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Browns in 2017 and has developed into one of the best pass-rushers in the game. He had 16 sacks in 17 games last season and 12 sacks in 14 games the year before.

Only one defensive player has been ranked No. 1 since NFL Media began releasing its Top 100 list in 2011. That was JJ Watt in 2015. Garrett should not be No. 1, but he’ll have a deserved spot in the top 20, which isn’t too bad either.

H/T Pro Football Talk