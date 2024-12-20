Could Myles Garrett force a trade from the Cleveland Browns?

Before Myles Garrett commits to the Cleveland Browns for the rest of his career, he wants to see some changes.

Garrett spoke with the media on Friday and said that forcing a trade from Cleveland could be something he seeks in the future. Garrett says he wants to win and be headed in the right direction.

“First of all, I want to win,” Garrett said Friday. “And I want the Browns to put me and us in the position to win. I’m not trying to rebuild. I’m trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent when the season’s over and we have those discussions. I want them to be able to illustrate that for me so that it’s something I can see in the future.”

Garrett was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 and has spent his entire career with the Browns and has been a 3-time All-Pro selection. He’s a productive player in the middle of his prime. He wants to stay with Cleveland, but more importantly, he wants to win.

“I’m going to stay loyal to a team that showed loyalty to me and faith in me by drafting me. But we have to do what’s best for us. If we have the alignment where this is something that is still possible in the near future — winning, or going deep in the playoffs … I think that would really keep my mind at rest, keep me settled,” Garrett said.

Garrett wants to see a concrete plan from Cleveland that proves they will try to win in the near-term.

“It’s gotta be drawn out. There’s gotta be a plan of action and gotta know where things are going. I want to be a Cleveland Brown. I want to play here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and [winning] is two, three or four years out, I want to compete and play at a high level. Play meaningful games. Play past January.”

Garrett is in the middle of a 5-year, $125 million deal and would be a highly desirable player if he became available in trade talks. The Browns are 3-11 and heading in the wrong direction following their 11-6 season last year.

Here are Garrett’s comments from Friday.