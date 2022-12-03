 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 3, 2022

Myles Garrett shares what refs told him about why he’s not getting holding calls

December 3, 2022
by Dan Benton
Read
Myles Garrett sitting on the bench

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench during a break in the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has been held a ton this season. He is routinely dragged to the ground and it’s hard to dispute for anyone who actually watches Browns games.

The constant holding has become an area of annoyance for Garrett, who has begun voicing his displeasure to the referees.

But Garrett shouldn’t expect anything to change. During a Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he griped to head official Tra Blake and was told the calls were not going to come his way.

And why not, you might ask? Because, Blake said, Garrett is fighting through them.

If what Garrett says is true, it’s an odd stance by the referees. They are essentially telling Garrett he’s so good at his job that they’re allowing offensive linemen to cheat. Either that or they’re telling him to do more flopping in an attempt to draw more attention to the infractions.

Oddly enough, this isn’t unique to Garrett. There are several other pass rushers around the NFL who have expressed a similar frustration this season.

Despite the holding, Garrett is still producing at a high level. He’s recorded 33 hurries, 15 QB hits and 10.0 sacks in 10 games played. He’s also the highest-graded edge rusher in the league (92.4), based on Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

Article Tags

Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus