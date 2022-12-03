Myles Garrett shares what refs told him about why he’s not getting holding calls

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has been held a ton this season. He is routinely dragged to the ground and it’s hard to dispute for anyone who actually watches Browns games.

The constant holding has become an area of annoyance for Garrett, who has begun voicing his displeasure to the referees.

But Garrett shouldn’t expect anything to change. During a Week 12 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he griped to head official Tra Blake and was told the calls were not going to come his way.

And why not, you might ask? Because, Blake said, Garrett is fighting through them.

Myles Garrett was told about egregious holds on Sunday: “You’re fighting through the hold, so we’re not going to call it.” Said they just need a reason for him to not get three sacks a game. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 2, 2022

If what Garrett says is true, it’s an odd stance by the referees. They are essentially telling Garrett he’s so good at his job that they’re allowing offensive linemen to cheat. Either that or they’re telling him to do more flopping in an attempt to draw more attention to the infractions.

Oddly enough, this isn’t unique to Garrett. There are several other pass rushers around the NFL who have expressed a similar frustration this season.

Despite the holding, Garrett is still producing at a high level. He’s recorded 33 hurries, 15 QB hits and 10.0 sacks in 10 games played. He’s also the highest-graded edge rusher in the league (92.4), based on Pro Football Focus’ metrics.