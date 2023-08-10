Myles Jack may have forgotten who won the Super Bowl

Myles Jack was so thrilled when the Philadelphia Eagles offered him a contract on Sunday that he may have forgotten who won the Super Bowl last year.

Jack signed a 1-year contract with the Eagles that could be worth up to $2.5 million. The former second-round pick spoke with reporters on Wednesday about how the deal came together. Jack said he had a hectic weekend where he went and worked out for the Eagles on Sunday. He had a return flight booked home, so he didn’t think an offer was coming.

While describing how everything unfolded, Jack accidentally referred to the Eagles as the “Super Bowl champions.” You can see the comment toward the end of the video below:

"One week you're on the couch playing Call of Duty, the next week you're playing with the Super Bowl champions." Sounds like Myles Jack has had quite the week. pic.twitter.com/K4SaJzK2pc — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 9, 2023

“That’s how it goes, you know what I mean?” Jack said. “They give you a playbook and the next day you’re out there practicing. … That’s just how life goes, man. One week you’re on the couch playing Call of Duty, the next week you’re playing with the Super Bowl champions.”

It seems unlikely that Jack forgot that the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. He probably meant to say “NFC champions.”

Whatever the case, Jack is thrilled with his new home. The 27-year-old played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-2021 and the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. He has had three straight seasons with at least 100 tackles. The Eagles are hoping Jack can help boost their run defense.