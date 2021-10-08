Najee Harris has awesome take on criticism Steelers have faced

Like many other players who starred at Alabama, Najee Harris came to the NFL with very little experience losing football games. The rookie running back has already lost almost as many games with the Pittsburgh Steelers this year as he did in four years in college, but he seems to be handling it well.

Harris was asked on Friday what it is like to play for a 1-3 team after he experienced just four losses in four years at Alabama. He joked that the Crimson Tide definitely faced criticism while he was there, especially that time they lost two games in a season.

Najee Harris, asked about playing for a 1-3 team in the context of playing at Alabama and never having to be criticized- “We got criticism at Alabama. We lost two games that one year.” pic.twitter.com/D4RQmkOHhh — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 8, 2021

Harris was referring to 2019, when Alabama went 11-2. That was the only one of his four seasons in Tuscaloosa that didn’t end with a trip to the CFP National Championship Game.

The Steelers were hoping Harris would be another Le’Veon Bell for them, but their offense as a whole has struggled. Harris is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry and has 185 yards rushing through four games. He has added another 178 yards in the receiving game and has both a rushing and receiving score.

There might be one change the Steelers could make to give their offense a spark, but there is no reason to believe they are going to make it.