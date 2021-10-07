Here is where Steelers stand on Ben Roethlisberger’s poor play

The end of the Ben Roethlisberger era is clearly near for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it does not sound like the 39-year-old quarterback is any danger of losing his starting job.

The Steelers have lost their last three games. Roethlisberger has not played well during that stretch, leading many people to call for a quarterback change. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said in no uncertain terms on “Get Up!” Thursday that the Steelers are not going to make that move. Schefter’s colleague, Jeremy Fowler, has been told the same.

Roethlisberger has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers. He also took a pay cut to remain with the team this year. While he is showing his age through the early part of the season, Pittsburgh’s revamped offensive line has played poorly. That is a big part of the problem. Big Ben has also dealt with multiple injuries, which has been an issue for him over the past few years.

Mike Tomlin was asked about the possibility of making a QB change this week, and he gave a stern response.

The Steelers have not scored more than 17 points in a game since their 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Roethlisberger has a passer rating of 78.9 with just four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games. The Steelers are going to continue to have trouble winning games with that type of offensive inefficiency.