Mike Tomlin weighs in on Kenny Pickett’s chances of starting at QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Kenny Pickett the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft. Based on what his coach says, it might not take long before he’s starting.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told NFL Network’s Rich Eisen on Saturday that Pickett will be given the opportunity to win the starting job in training camp. Tomlin agreed that Pickett is pro-ready, and cited the quarterback’s accuracy in particular.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin asked by @richeisen if Kenny Pickett, seen as pro-ready, has a shot to start Week 1: "He certainly has a chance, and I agree with that sentiment, on his readiness from a professional perspective." Cites Pickett's accuracy and anticipation specifically. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2022

The Steelers will have a very crowded quarterback room with three potential starters on the roster. Mason Rudolph has previously been the backup and knows the system the best, while Mitchell Trubisky was brought in via free agency to compete for the job. Prior to draft night, Trubisky had certainly looked like the early favorite to take over.

The new Steelers quarterback will have big shoes to fill as they replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger. That would be a big responsibility to give to a rookie, but Tomlin is at least open to it.