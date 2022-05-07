 Skip to main content
#pounditSaturday, May 7, 2022

Nakobe Dean reportedly fired agent after draft slide

May 7, 2022
by Dan Benton
Nakobe Dean at the NFL Combine

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (LB11) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was widely viewed as a first-round talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft. However, as each prospect had their name read off on stage, Dean fund himself sliding further and further.

Dean’s slide mercifully came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in Round 3 (No. 83 overall). But the fall raised several eyebrows and left many draft experts without answers.

One general manager — Joe Schoen of the New York Giants — admitted there “was a reason” Dean slid as far as he did, but refused to divulge what exactly that was. Shortly thereafter, reports began to surface that Dean’s slide was a result of a pectoral injury that had been suffered in preparation for the draft.

The 21-year-old elected not have reparative surgery, which caused concern for many teams and their scouts.

That series of dominoes had other consequences as well. Shortly after the draft and frustrated by his slide, Dean parted ways with his agent and his agency, Wasserman.

Despite the pectoral injury and the concerns many teams had over it, Dean was a full participant on Day 1 of the Eagles’ rookie minicamp. He also insists that none of the league’s 32 teams expressed a concern over his injury.

