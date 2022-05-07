Nakobe Dean reportedly fired agent after draft slide

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean was widely viewed as a first-round talent entering the 2022 NFL Draft. However, as each prospect had their name read off on stage, Dean fund himself sliding further and further.

Dean’s slide mercifully came to an end when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in Round 3 (No. 83 overall). But the fall raised several eyebrows and left many draft experts without answers.

One general manager — Joe Schoen of the New York Giants — admitted there “was a reason” Dean slid as far as he did, but refused to divulge what exactly that was. Shortly thereafter, reports began to surface that Dean’s slide was a result of a pectoral injury that had been suffered in preparation for the draft.

The 21-year-old elected not have reparative surgery, which caused concern for many teams and their scouts.

That series of dominoes had other consequences as well. Shortly after the draft and frustrated by his slide, Dean parted ways with his agent and his agency, Wasserman.

Former Georgia LB Nakobe Dean is not happy that he dropped to the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. And neither is Wasserman, which is no longer his agency of record (per @InsideTheLeague). Tough biz.. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) May 6, 2022

Despite the pectoral injury and the concerns many teams had over it, Dean was a full participant on Day 1 of the Eagles’ rookie minicamp. He also insists that none of the league’s 32 teams expressed a concern over his injury.