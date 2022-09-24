Nathaniel Hackett makes move to address in-game issues

Nathaniel Hackett has dealt with a litany of game management issues in his first two weeks as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Now he is taking steps to relieve some of that burden.

The Broncos have brought in veteran NFL coach Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant, as first reported by Mike Klis of 9 News. The 66-year-old Rosburg had previously served as a special teams coordinator and associate head coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018, where he was tasked with helping head coach John Harbaugh with gameday operations.

The hire is a direct response to the on-field issues that have plagued the Broncos through two weeks. Things came to a head in Week 2 against Houston, when multiple game management issues forced the Broncos to burn all three second half timeouts to avoid delay of game or too many men on the field penalties. At one point, things got so bad that the home crowd mockingly began counting down the play clock. The debacle attracted national attention, and at least one former coach questioned the relative youth and inexperience of Hackett and his assistants as a potential reason for the issues.

It looks bad that Hackett had to bring in an assistant for help on this less than three weeks into the regular season. That said, he deserves credit for seeking out help instead of doubling down on what has not worked so far, and it is likely going to wind up better for the team.