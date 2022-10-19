Nathaniel Hackett shares surprising Melvin Gordon update

Melvin Gordon was such a non-factor in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night that many wondered if it would be his last with the team, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett hinted that the veteran running back could have a much bigger role in Week 7.

Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to Latavius Murray, who signed with the Broncos just two weeks ago. That is not what most expected to happen after Javonte Williams went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Hackett was asked on Wednesday if he has spoken with Gordon. The first-year coach said the two had a “great talk” and that the plan is for Gordon to start against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hackett not only talked with Melvin Gordon, he said he would start vs Jets. #9sports pic.twitter.com/qV8Y8Nmrzu — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 19, 2022

“We love Melvin. We have so much respect for him as a pro and for all he’s done in this league,” Hackett said. “We’ll keep all that stuff private.”

Gordon had some issues with ball security earlier in the season, but he obviously had no reason to think he would essentially be benched on Monday. His social media activity after the game made it seem like he might request a trade.

Even if the Broncos were planning to trade Gordon, it would be in their best interest to give teams the impression that all is well between the running back and his coach. Otherwise, Gordon’s value would be diminished.