Hall of Fame NBA coach thinks Nathaniel Hackett should be fired by Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett has been widely criticized for the job he has done in his first season with the Denver Broncos. Now it has gotten bad enough that a Basketball Hall of Famer is publicly calling for his firing.

Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl said Tuesday on Twitter that Hackett “needs to be done in Denver,” arguing that the coach has failed to connect with quarterback Russell Wilson.

I always support coaches and would rarely advocate for their firing. But Hackett needs to be done in Denver with the Broncos. The search needs to begin immediately for someone who can connect with Wilson and make him a player again. Nathaniel doesn’t appear to be that person. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) October 25, 2022

This criticism is pretty brutal since it comes from another coach. As Karl notes, he would not really be the type to want to see someone out of a job. On the other hand, the former Coach of the Year has never been too shy about sharing unfiltered opinions, though usually he sticks to the realm of the NBA.

There are plenty who would probably back Karl here. Denver is 2-5 on the season and averaging just 14.3 points a game, even though Hackett was Aaron Rodgers’ offensive coordinator in Green Bay and got Wilson as his quarterback. Hackett may have some reason to sweat already given the results, and any public pressure won’t help either.