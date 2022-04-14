Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around.

The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.

“Maybe the [Denver] Nuggets should hire @MarkJackson13 for the next couple weeks,” retired former Coach of the Year George Karl tweeted. “He can then get [Andre] Iguodala to share some intel on the Warriors.

Karl was the head coach of the Nuggets from 2005 to 2013. In Karl’s final season with Denver, he got eliminated in the playoffs by Jackson and the Warriors. Iguodala was on the Nuggets at the time but faced accusations of being a double agent and providing info during the series to the Warriors, especially since he joined Golden State that very next offseason. You can read more about that crazy story here.

Skip ahead nine years, and Jackson now has a chance to return to the NBA for the first time since he was fired by Golden State back in 2014. Jackson has been linked to a team that’s fairly close geographically to the Warriors and also reportedly has the eye of one NBA superstar. For his part though, Karl still believes Jackson will be a snake no matter where he ends up.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports