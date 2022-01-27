Nathaniel Hackett hired as Broncos head coach

The Denver Broncos have found a new head coach, and the hire is one that will likely excite their fans for a number of reasons.

The Broncos have hired Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Hackett is the first to land a head coaching job from the NFL’s nine vacancies this offseason.

Hackett drew interest from a number of teams. He was scheduled to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, which is part of the reason the Broncos moved quickly to hire him.

Hackett spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. It just so happens that the Broncos are viewed as a potential candidate to land Aaron Rodgers should he want out of Green Bay. That speculation will only heat up now.

One report this week claimed Rodgers and another Packers star want to team up in Denver. The Hackett hire may increase the likelihood of that happening, though it still seems somewhat unlikely.

Photo: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.